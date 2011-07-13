Custom built in 1988; Major Wager (ex Impromptu) was originally designed by Feadship’s renowned De Voogt Naval Architects in collaboration with Glade Johnson Design and then launched by the leading Dutch shipyard to begin her life as an exceptional cruising yacht.

After an extensive career on the water, Major Wager was then refitted in 2008 to completely maintain her classically styled exterior design and update her interior layout to offer guests and owners idyllic state-of-the-art luxury.

Major Wager comfortably accommodates up to ten guests in five luxurious cabins and has now been sold by Fraser Yachts to a proud new owner.

Fraser Yachts also recently announced the 73m Pegaso superyacht as the company’s brand-new central agency. For more information regarding the impressive expedition superyacht designed by H2 Yacht Design, click here.