Zazou

Built by Benetti in 2011, the 31.75m (104’) Zazou is a sophisticated superyacht with expert Italian construction. Capable of accommodating up to 10 guests on board, this Monaco-based motor yacht is ideal for cruising the Med and turning heads in port.

Ellen V

Ellen V is everything you can expect from a classic Perini Navi sailing yacht. Built in 2001, with a refurbishment in 2006, her 40 metre length serves to add gravitas to her sleek and stylish exterior while her interior provides a home on the water.