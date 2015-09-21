Antoine Larricq of Fraser Yachts Monaco represented the buyer in the purchase of the project. A long‐standing repeat client, this will be the 4th New Build project that Mr Larricq has overseen on behalf of the buyer and his 9th New Build project sold in recent years.

Tim Heywood is designing the sleek and elegant lines of the exterior, while Andrew Winch designs the interior, working very closely with the Owner to fulfil his personal vision.

The yacht will be used for world cruising and features an elongated aft deck, thus creating superior exterior luxury spaces with a light and airy volume. VF Yachts, the in‐house Project Management division of Fraser Yachts, will undertake the Project Management of the vessel.

When asked how and why the Owner decided to sign a contract with Amels. Mr Larricq explained, “We initially visited the Amels 212 Z during the 2014 Monaco Yacht Show. Thereafter we explored all possibilities of potential projects under construction. This took us worldwide, travelling as far as the Antipodes and China and finally extended to the study of a full custom solution.”

He continued: “With the Client's brief uppermost, it gradually became clear that the Amels shipyard ticked all the boxes. Some examples: Building quality, reputation and design pedigree, spa area, helicopter capability, Owner’s deck layout and delivery date within 18 months.

Fraser Yachts has a long standing history of collaboration with Amels including the construction of the 46 metre Maupiti in 1993, the 50 metre Kermit in 2001, the 52 metre Lady in Blue (now Felix) in 2004 and the 65 metre Imagine in 2011.