Following a successful Singapore Yacht Show earlier this year where Fraser Yachts had two yachts on display, an agreement was reached to expand the partnership into Phuket, Thailand and Kuala Trengganu, West Malaysia. These offices will deal with enquiries on the full range of Fraser Yachts services across Asia and operate under the guidance of the Singapore office and Julian Chang, the Director of Fraser Yachts Asia.

Mr. Roberto Giorgi, Executive Chairman of Fraser Yachts commented “We have been operating in Asia for many years now and we recognize the huge potential of this market. However we are also aware of the cultural differences and the need to have good people operating locally in each region. Following our successful partnership with Julian Chang last year and the sale of several large yachts in the region we have now decided to increase our commitment to the area and appoint two new representatives. Whilst it will still take some time to develop this region we want to make sure that we have good people on the ground, who know the local customs and culture dealing with our enquiries.”

Julian Chang added “Asia is a huge market and it is important that we have offices in different areas to build up the Fraser Yachts brand. I have been working with both Kit Chotithamaporn (Phuket) and Diederik Brinkman (West Malaysia) for many years now and am confident they will be a valuable addition to our team in Asia.”

Kit Chotithamaporn is a native of Phuket and has travelled extensively in Asia and also spent many years in Canada working in a variety of industries. Kit has represented Horizon Yachts in South East Asia for over ten years, raising the brand to be recognized as a world class builder. With his many years of experience within the yachting industry and intimate knowledge of various local cultures as well as speaking five languages (English, Thai, Mandarin, Cantonese and Hokkien) Kit is well prepared to handle the Thai and South East Asian markets.

Originally born in the Netherlands, Diederik Brinkman has been based in Malaysia for many years. After a 35 year career in the hospitality industry in positions ranging from Chef-de-Cuisine to Hotel General Manager across 3 different continents he decided to settle in S.E. Asia and follow his life-long passion of sailing by joining the Yachting industry. A sailing enthusiast since a young age, he participated with his team in multiple regattas worldwide and will now focus on the development of yachting in South East Asia, Malaysia in particular.

Fraser Yachts already has a substantial number of clients in the region and a number of yachts regularly cruising the area. These new offices, along with the existing bases in Singapore and Sydney will help penetrate the market further. All of the new offices will be closely supported by the sales and charter brokers and management team from the Fraser Yachts offices in Monaco.