Freedom: Roberto Cavalli's High-speed Custom Yacht
A leader in style and sophistication, fashion designer Roberto Cavalli is a pioneer of the 'classic'. Stepping into the world of yachting, Cavalli has now designed and commissioned his own 27-metre project dubbed 'Freedom'. We take a closer look at how his view of lifestyle has made its way to the water.
Drawn in cooperation with designer and friend Tommaso Spadolini, Freedom is under construction at the CCN shipyard in Carrara with a launch schedule of summer 2018.
Truly something a little different, the fast, sleek and stylish motor yacht is expected to reach speeds of up to 40 knots thanks to three water-jet engines; adding fuel to the fire of her sport exterior design.
Freedom reflects the personality of the Owner, according to the shipyard, who set out to design a yacht to get closer to the sea while also ensuring the utmost privacy.
On board, the master cabin - located behind the bridge - will extend across the entire main deck. A central sky-light will let in plenty of natural light, while, aft, the large cockpit fitted with concealing curtains will allow unbroken views of the ocean.
The lower deck will feature 2 guest cabins and comfortable crew quarters, and the fly will include a private area with pilot seat and personal tender located forward.
Following the delivery of superyacht Elsea, due for debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival and the Monaco Yacht Show in a few weeks time, The Fuoriserie line has marked CCN’s debut in the world of one-off projects and an exciting new entry to the global superyacht fleet.