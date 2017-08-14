Drawn in cooperation with designer and friend Tommaso Spadolini, Freedom is under construction at the CCN shipyard in Carrara with a launch schedule of summer 2018.

Truly something a little different, the fast, sleek and stylish motor yacht is expected to reach speeds of up to 40 knots thanks to three water-jet engines; adding fuel to the fire of her sport exterior design.

Freedom reflects the personality of the Owner, according to the shipyard, who set out to design a yacht to get closer to the sea while also ensuring the utmost privacy.

On board, the master cabin - located behind the bridge - will extend across the entire main deck. A central sky-light will let in plenty of natural light, while, aft, the large cockpit fitted with concealing curtains will allow unbroken views of the ocean.

The lower deck will feature 2 guest cabins and comfortable crew quarters, and the fly will include a private area with pilot seat and personal tender located forward.

Following the delivery of superyacht Elsea, due for debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival and the Monaco Yacht Show in a few weeks time, The Fuoriserie line has marked CCN’s debut in the world of one-off projects and an exciting new entry to the global superyacht fleet.