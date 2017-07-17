MYS continues to deliver year after year with a jaw-dropping array of entertainment, activities and itineraries tailored for each and every visitor. This year, its delivery of two exclusive programmes, with the incentive to both dazzle and educate, encapsulates each and every dimension of lifestyle and business pragmatism essential to the world of superyachts.

Sheer Exclusivity with The Sapphire Experience

This VIP programme entices premium clients to MYS for an exclusive itinerary boasting an array of bespoke experiences tailored to perfection. Catering for managers and private clients, it ensures a doting concierge service and private visits to some of the most astounding vessels showcased.

It's not all professional; With a sparkling calendar of events, entertaining its guests take precedence for the Sapphire experience. An invite to the Show's Inaugural Gala party and Superyacht Award Ceremony, as well as an exclusive tour of the Monaco Bay by VIP tender to soak up the dramatic glamour of the region. It doesn't end there, personal invitations to events held by luxury brands, delectable dish for lunch at the official restaurant, it makes the perfect itinerary for those searching for their next ideal charter vessel or home on the ocean.

Industry Expertise at the Monaco Yacht Summit

With every member specially considered, MYS has reserved a official Monaco Yacht Summit to be hosted with the aim of educating new and potential superyacht charterers and buyers as well as their reps. Think table talks and workshops led by only the most credibly industry leaders, as well as personal insights providing unbiased information regarding the fascinating world of superyachts.

This intimate access to such privileged insights take place across a focussed format with everything from the purchase process to pragmatic information discussed. Benefiting from such first-hand information right in the hub the yacht world-expect to delve deep in debate regarding real issues faced by first time buyers and charterers with this exclusive programme.

When it comes to the importance of ensuring Monaco Yacht Show remains fresh, exciting and welcoming to all, Johan Pizzardini, Communications & Media Manager for the Monaco Yacht Show comments; "We have been developing for 3/4 now new initiatives to attract, not only existing superyacht end clientele, but new clientele with the financial capacity to charter or purchase a yacht too".

Stay tuned for events, itineraries, sneak peaks and more to come for MYS 2017.