An owner well-known in the world of fashion, according to the shipyard, has chosen CCN to tailor a yacht of speed, style and sophistication. Designed by Tommaso Spadolini to the vision of the owner, this sleek and dark 27-metre has the designer’s signature across both exterior and interior.

The new project, expected to be delivered in summer 2018, consists of an aluminium hull and superstructure; maintaining a lightweight construction with capabilities of reaching a maximum speed of 40 knots thanks to 3 water-jet engines.

Inside, the master cabin - located behind the helm station - will extend across the entire main deck. A central sky-light will let in plenty of natural light, while, aft, the large cockpit fitted with concealing curtains will allow to fully enjoy the sea in privacy. The lower deck will feature 2 guest cabins and comfortable crew quarters, and the fly will include a private area with pilot seat.

“It is a great honour for me to be able to build a yacht that will truly stand out for its great personality and unique features”, comments CCN’s CEO Diego Michele Deprati. “CCN is increasingly showing its strong drive for innovation, its flexibility, and its world-class shipbuilding quality through fully-custom projects that are tailor-made to the Clients' taste and desires. The “Fuoriserie” philosophy is undoubtedly bound to become the distinguishing feature of our Shipyard”.

The Fuoriserie line has marked CCN’s debut in the world of one-off projects, which respond to the growing demand from customers for fully customised yachts.