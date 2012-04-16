Adastra was built to meet the standards of a very experienced ocean voyaging couple and their family, and with a remarkable exterior style and exceptional comfort levels; it stands clear that no detail was overlooked in the radical design process that brought this exceptional vessel to life.

With Naval Architecture by John Shuttleworth Yacht Designs, alongside a collaboration with Orion Shuttleworth Design Ltd. on the exterior profile of Adastra, no effort has been spared in the challenge to produce a beautiful yacht that will have low fuel consumption and yet provide excellent sea keeping qualities and luxurious accommodation.

“We were very excited to see her launched successfully and she floated as expected,” explained Orion Shuttleworth, designer on Adastra. “As designers we are pleased to see that a boat of such complexity came in on weight and are looking forward to the sea trials.”

Just from viewing her sleek, flowing and futuristic lines on the water, it is clear that John Shuttleworth has taken the trimaran concept further than it has ever been taken before. The challenge of turning this concept into a viable luxury yacht has led the studio to further previous research and develop new thinking on stability and comfort at sea for this type of craft.

Her exterior profile, constructed by McConaghy Boats, is an impressive example of the evolution of superyacht design, offering nothing that has ever been seen before; however, it is not just her profile which offers an insight into the future of superyachts, but the high-tech innovations, engineering and long-range abilities of one of the most impressive launches to date.

Not only is Adastra capable of reaching distances of up to 4,000 nautical miles with an impressive cruising speed of 22 knots, but she reportedly holds the outstanding ability of being controlled remotely by iPad from up to 160 feet away.

Adastra's 16 metre beam creates a spacious saloon area on the main deck which offers superb views through a panoramic window and accommodates a lounge area, dining table, and navigation station. Extra space has been created below deck by slightly flaring the central hull just above the waterline.

This area has been split into two sections with a full-width master cabin located aft with access from the deck saloon, and two further guest cabins, accommodation for the crew, and the galley located forward of the engine compartment. Adastra offers comfortable accommodation for nine guests and up to six crew members with a stunning Jepsen Design interior.