At first glance, Katia is a striking beauty – a symphony of curves and shapes stunningly chic, yet magnificently timeless. This 151-foot full-displacement motor yacht utilizes the most advanced composite technology and naval architecture.

She’s the fifth yacht built out of Delta’s proven full-displacement design and is both Lloyd’s and MCA classed. Styled by the in-house Delta Design Group her sticking exterior is dominated by a long, raised sheer line with a gentle, graceful slope. The interior design is all about richness and warmth, a collaboration of designer Jean-Claude Canestrelli, and the Delta Design Group, to create an interior that is elegant yet comfortable, with spaces suitable for a family at home on the seas.

Katya’s main salon is surrounded by breathtaking views through large windows and curved glass entry doors flanked with a mirrored set of handsome bar cabinets. She can comfortably accommodate 12 guests in five staterooms. The full beam Master is located forward on the main deck and features a huge bathroom with shower and tub, plentiful storage and spacious closets. The Master also features large hull-side windows perfect for taking in the morning sunshine or enjoying a moonlight sky.

Her four very spacious staterooms below include two VIPs with king berth, ensuite bath, ample storage and closets. The third guest cabin has a queen berth, en suite with large bathroom ample storage and closets. Her fourth cabin is the Katya Cabin which is specifically designed to accommodate up to four children. Like the main living spaces the guest areas feature warm tones satin finishes and soft upholstered wall panels.

Engineered with twin caterpillar 3508B 1,000 HP gives her cruising speed of 13 knots, and a 5000 nautical mile range at 12 knots. From every vantage point, Katya is sure to enchant all who make her acquaintance.