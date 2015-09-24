The Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show has presided over significant changes to the prestigious event in recent years, with the 2015 edition promising to be the biggest ever.

We sat down with Ms Tallarida to get her thoughts about this year’s proceedings and how the show has evolved since its humble beginnings.

“The show was a very tiny show in 1991, I think it was about 30 brokerage companies from Monaco," she recalls, "more a local show I would say.

"It boomed with the industry. Over the 2000s we got a lot of service providers, designers and shipyards to join us. And the show this year is the biggest ever for us It’s spread over the entire Port Hercule so it’s quite a challenge for us in terms of logistics. We are in a fantastic city but we have to adapt the show to the city’s evolution.

"For the last week we had a lot of contact with potential visitors and I hope this will be the reality. A lot of really important clients are coming and joining us from yesterday and will visit the show this week.

"If we look at exhibitors, they were really demanding in terms of the preparation of their company, and a lot of contact with the media has been done to promote the show and a lot of journalists are there during this week, so let’s cross our fingers and hope the little things we are feeling in the weeks before the show will become reality."

You can watch the full video interview with Gaëlle Tallarida above this article.