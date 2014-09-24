Last night saw the inaugural Monaco Yacht Show Award Ceremony which highlighted the talent behind the newest yachts here at the show.

“The idea was to celebrate the fantastic yachts at the show and recognise interior design, exterior design and the finest yachts at the show,” explains Gaelle. “So I’m sure the builders were happy to be selected by the jury of people of the media coming from the superyacht industry from all over the world.”

Positioned as the haute couture show of the yachting community, the 24th year of the show is bigger and better than ever before thanks to the recent expansion to welcome more yachts in the dock due to popular demand.

“The Monaco Yacht Show began as a tiny show, more orientated as a brokerage show and we really enlarged the show from the 2000s by bringing people from the yachting industry - more of the service providers – from 2000 we have all of the companies involved in the building of the yachts at the Monaco Yacht Show ... it’s the rendezvous of the year.”