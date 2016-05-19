Having been given the green light in 2013, this 70 metre superyacht began on the drawing boards of the Heesen engineering studio - in collaboration with naval architects Van Oossanen - and spent 41 weeks in construction before being introduced to the water.

Featuring a high-performance and revolutionary Fast Displacement Hull Form, an innovative propulsion system and high speed capabilities, Galactica Super Nova was created as a stylish and cutting-edge reflection of the yard’s 35 years of expertise.

The propulsion system consists of two MTU wing engines with fixed pitch propellers and a third central engine with Rolls Royce booster water jet. The first time such a configuration has been applied to a superyacht, it provides acceleration from 0 to 30 knots in just 75 seconds, making Galactica Super Nova not only one of the 200 largest yachts in the world, but one of the fastest.

Galactica Super Nova will make her official début at the Monaco Yacht Show next September after a busy summer season in the Mediterranean; here the yachting community will have the chance to admire also the beautiful interiors that Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design has created for this unique superyacht.