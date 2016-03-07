This is not only the biggest superyacht built by the Dutch shipyard to date, but - with the benchmark of yachts entering the Top 100 Largest set at 78.3 metres - Galactica Super Nova comes in just a few metres under the world’s largest rankings.

Size, however, has little to do with this yacht as this yacht offers far more. The revolutionary Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) technology by Van Oossanen Naval Architects and the addition of a third engine to power a booster jet, means Galactica Super Nova will be able to reach top speeds of more than 30 knots.

The design, drawn by Espen Oeino, and interior decor by Sinot Yacht Design is both an evolution of Heesen’s long experience in the superyacht sector and combines that pedigree into one incredible project.

Beyond size and speed is efficiency, and further more, luxury. Galactica Super Nova’s toys and tenders are housed in the garage located forward, which doubles as a beach club to bring owners and their guests much closer to the water.

Other key features include the 13,500 litre swimming pool on the main deck aft with contra flow system for swimming, a waterfall and integrated Jacuzzi - not forgetting the glass bottom which allows natural light to filter through to the beach club below.

Another feature, found forward on the main deck, is the touch-and-go helipad which doubles as an outdoor cinema, completing an enviable lifestyle which offers owners and guests the highest levels of luxury.

Twelve guests can be accommodated in absolute luxury across six stateroom with the master suite on the main deck forward, four guest cabins on the lower deck and a VIP found on the wheel house deck aft. All of this is enclosed in a beautiful Espen Oeino exterior which is built on an established engineering platform provided by Heesen in-house experts.

She will be undergoing extensive sea-trials in the North Sea before being delivered to her owners in May and journeying to Montenegro and the Mediterranean for the summer in time for her debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2016.