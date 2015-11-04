On display with Galati Yacht Sales will be 80 yachts across brands such as Viking, Tiara, Cruiser, Maritimo, Prestige and Westport and Princess, who will be showcasing everything from the debuting 88 to the V39. Here are just some of the notable motor yachts on display with Galati:

Amarula Sun

The Westport 40m tri-deck Amarula Sun is a stunning motor yacht, and the largest member of the Galati fleet. Built in 2011, this ocean-going superyacht holds a renewed level of comfort, quality construction and unsurpassed stability underway. Arranged for privacy and convenience, her luxurious interior is welcoming and inviting for inspections at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

Amitie

Another Westport on show with Galati, Amitie is a 130 tri-deck motor yacht with space, style and stability. She was delivered new in May 2008, and in her nature, the 130' Westport offers an aft deck that is the most spacious in its class; featuring a large round table for casual al-fresco dinners, an aft settee and occasional chairs and a functional service bar. A large party can be on this aft deck and not feel crowded. Just one of the Galati and Westport yachts on display and a real superyacht for the American owner.

Princess 88

Powerful, agile and gracefully elegant, the new 88 MY epitomizes everything that is Princess. Well suited for long range cruising, her unique deep-V hull design utilizes the latest resin infusion technology for enhanced performance and handling. The layout of the expansive exterior space offers exciting flexibility for on deck enjoyment. Relax in the secluded foredeck seating, and spend the afternoon reading. Retreat to the cockpit to watch the dolphin racing in the wake. Or, entertain guests at the large dining table, bar and optional spa on the flybridge.