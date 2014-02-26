America is facing a serious re-emergence in regards to brokerage and new build, and Darren Plymale is confident about the future. “There’s a lot of money out there right now and we’re really excited.”

However, America was not the only focal market experts at the show highlighted to us and after recently opening an office in Costa Rica, Darren Plymale explained more about Galati Yacht Sales’ expansion into Latin America.

“We just opened our costa rica location,” explains Darren, “we see a really emerging market out there in the latin american market so Costa Rica is really important for us to be out there. It’s where our owners go and recreate and have fun and we look at it as an opportunity to continue to emerge into those markets that are doing well.”

