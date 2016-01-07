Launched by Westport in 2011, Amarula Sun is widely regarded in yachting circles, with our team at Superyachts.com having stepped onboard on numerous occasions to witness its triple deck features at close quarters.

The yacht has a grp hull with a grp superstructure with a beam of 26.00m (85'3"ft) and a 6.50m (21'3"ft) draft .

In terms of performance, she boasts a cruising speed of 14.00 knots, a maximum speed of 24.00 knots and a range of 3000.00 nautical miles from her 37,476.00l. fuel tanks.

Amarula Sun also offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites, as well as up to 7 crew.

Galati Yacht Sales is a family run business that has been in operation since 1970.