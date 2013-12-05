Galati Yachts Report Successful 2013

Galati Yacht Sales is pleased to announce the expansion of their Superyachts division, not only in sales, but in new listings, new construction, yacht management and charter, as well.

Since the sale of the 141’ Trinity motor yacht Big City, Galati has sold the 164’ Trinity Mine Games and the 82' Viking Convertible Badonkadonk. In addition to these sales, Galati’s listings for superyachts have increased.

Galati recently added the 101’ Hargrave Amitie, the 105' Sunseeker Polly, and the 130’ Westport Amarula Sun – among others – to their fleet of yachts. In construction, Galati has a new 112’ Westport due in late Spring of 2014. Galati is also working with several clients on yacht management and luxury, private yacht charters.

Galati Yacht Sales is also delighted to announce the opening of their 9th location at the Los Suenos Marina and Resort in Costa Rica. Designed as a total recreation destination, the resort includes a large marina, retail shops, restaurants, condominiums, and a resort hotel – not to mention world-class fishing.

Galati Yacht Sales experienced resounding success at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show – the yachting mecca for boating aficionados. Superyachts, fishing boats and cruising yachts of every style and size, coupled with five glorious days of Florida sunshine, helped lure hundreds of thousands of boating enthusiasts from around the globe to this 54th annual event. With 100s of exhibitor displays, refreshments and cocktails galore and an array of live music and entertainment, FLIBS 2013 set the tone for a spectacular boat show season.

“Success from FLIBS far exceeded Galati’s expectations in new and brokerage boat sales, new listings and hundreds of fresh prospects,” said Darren Plymale, Galati’s Vice President - General Manager.

Riding on the heels of FLIBS, Galati Yacht Sales celebrated with continued success at the Ft. Myers Boat Show, Galati’s 6th Annual Luxury Boat Show at Hamilton Harbor and acceptance of the Boating Industry Magazine Top 100 Hall of Fame award at the Marine Dealer Conference Expo. Galati’s energy is contagious; their momentum – robust.

After a whirlwind season, Galati Yacht Sales will be winding down the year at the St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show in December.