Leaving the facilities in Vlissingen last Saturday, the latest Amels 180 was unveiled by the name Galene, which derives from the Aincent Greek for “serenity, tranquillity, calmness.” The 55m superyacht, designed by renowned British designer Tim Heywood, has been built on a proven and reliable engineering platform that guarantees performance and luxury.

Elouise Reiff, Project Manager, hailed a seamless construction process leading to the launch. “The team did the name Galene justice,” said Reiff. “I am very proud of the hard work done by everyone involved. Through their efforts the launch went smoothly and according to plan.”

Galene boasts an spacious open Sun Deck with pool where guests will spend countless joyful hours relaxing under the sun while exploring the world’s most desirable locations no doubt. A charming Owners Suit with folding balcony provides the perfect comfort while an extended Bridge Deck and full-beam lounge provide plenty of options for entertaining guests. A calm, light and subtly art-deco interior by Laura Sessa ensures that the 12 guests onboard indulge in the finest standards of luxury and enjoy a peaceful setting.

Galene will be available for charter in the Mediterranean this summer season, before heading to the Caribbean for winter, available exclusively through Y.CO. 2020 has already been a positive year for Amels, following the launch last month of 62.5m Amels 206, along with the sale of the second yacht from the Amels 60 range.