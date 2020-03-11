Gulf Craft, fresh from the launch of its highly anticipated 37-metre tri-deck Majesty 120 at the end of February, has wasted no time in consolidating the international foundations of the business. Commenting on the new partnership, Chief Commercial Officer of Gulf Craft, Nizar Tagi, highlighted the significance of the region is his company’s strategy. “Australia is one of our most important and fast-growing markets for Gulf Craft and particularly the Majesty Yachts collections,” said Tagi. “We have made significant investments in this market including building yachts specifically to Australian survey standards.”

Just north of tourist hotspot Surfers Paradise on Australia’s famous Gold Coast is Gold Coast City Marina, or ‘Service Paradise’. The Marina & Shipyard is celebrating 20 years in operation this year, a period during which it has developed not only some of the most impressive facilities in the world, but also a strong network of partnerships within the superyacht industry. That network includes world-renowned names such as Italian yacht builder Benetti, and Gulf Craft becomes the latest to attach itself to GCCM.

A closer look at the facility makes Gulf Craft’s decision appear a no-brainer. GCCM boasts a 175,000m2 innovative facility, brimming with high-quality specialised trades and state-of-the-art infrastructure that time after time have been recognised with marine industry awards. More than capable of taking on ambitious superyacht projects, GCCM has eight enclosed refit sheds that accommodate vessels of up to 80m in length, as well as providing berthing for up to 75m. Large projects are aided by a 250 tonne travelift onsite and access to a 600 tonne travelift if needed, more than covering Gulf Craft’s current range of superyachts. The added benefit that many of GCCM’s tenants are authorised dealers of Gulf Craft equipment bodes well for Gulf Craft brands in the area.

“We have long term relationships with all the Majesty Yachts who call Australia home and we consider whatever we can do to support Gulf Craft’s growth in this market as a win-win,” stated Kevin Altera, General Manager of Operations and Business Development for GCCM. “Uniquely, we have the lifting equipment to accommodate a wide range of yachts and specific expertise in managing superyacht yard period,” continued Altera.

“GCCM has 80 leading marine businesses located onsite, some of whom are involved in the build yard in the UAE. The clients and build team enjoy a continuation of service whether it is in our yard or through our call out service.”

GCCM is an integral disc in Australia’s strong industry backbone. In South East Queensland alone, there are a wealth of world-class refit and maintenance yards that attract a steady stream of high-profile superyachts all year round. The Queensland government has recognised the far-reaching impact of the superyacht industry in the state and has committed to establishing itself as a key superyacht hub by 2023.

With a prime location in close proximity to some of the South Pacific’s most desirable cruising grounds, as well as the potential for growth in a country that has recently opened itself up to the global charter fleet, Queensland is an attractive option for any superyacht. GCCM is currently in design and approval stage for its Stage II development which would more than double the facility’s footprint. With significant investment planned in lifting equipment, this second stage development will enable the lifting of superyachts up to 75-metres for out of the water work.The recent mammoth investment of neighbours The Boat Works, along with the exciting development plans of Brisbane shipyard Rivergate will further consolidate this area as a world revered refit hub.

Australia has a superyacht industry that excels in all departments, and Superyachts.com will be taking a closer look at the country's perfect balance between jaw-dropping natural attractions and second-to-none facilities.