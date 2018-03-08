Taking place across the crystalline waters of St Barthélémy, French Antilles from the 15th - 19th March 2018, the lush ocean backdrop will play host to the one of the most exclusive international venues for large sailing yachts.

Decades in, the sailing extravaganza once again unites some of the world’s most accomplished sailors of the racing world and promises an exhilarating collaboration across the blushing horizon of St Barths' ocean playground.

Starting as a challenge between friends in Nantucket, the St Barths Bucket is now charging into its 31st edition. Perini Navi is one of the four stewards together with Royal Huisman, Rybovich and Vitters who alongside owners, friends and crews will animate the scene at St Barths, both on the water and off.

As one of the highlights of the racing calendar, the Bucket reserved to sailing yachts over 30 metres will see crowds come alive, and the region, bustling and brighter than ever.



Racing rules and ratings will follow the guidelines of SYRA, the Superyacht Racing Association. Out of the 26 superyachts registered, Perini Navi specifically will see its colours waved by Bayesian at 56m, Rosehearty at 56m and Zenji also at 56m. Other Perini Navi yachts, such as P2 and Luna will attend the races, and will be sailing across the vast azure surrounding St Barths.



The yachts are set to race across the island to win the coveted Bucket Trophy. The Perini Navi Trophy will be awarded to the best Perini Navi in competition; a challenging follow on from the 2017 the award won by the talented crew of stunning sailing yacht: Rosehearty.



“This edition of Bucket Regatta takes place in a difficult time for the island, after the devastation of Hurricane Irma last September” - says Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman and CEO of Perini Navi. “We are very proud to be taking part once again in the organisation of this event and, this year more than ever, to bring our contribution to this wonderful island”.



Post-races, as is now a tradition for Perini Navi, the builders will open the doors of Casa Perini to their guests for a relaxing evening of fun, food and entertainment. We can’t wait to see the event take place.