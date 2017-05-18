We speak to Chairman of Caroline Bay, Craig Christensen, to find out more about the experiences set for superyacht owners this month.

What makes Caroline Bay an understated Gem in the Bermudan crown?

Caroline Bay is located on totally useable waterfront for water related activities. We are the only property left that has substantial waterfront. As it is located in the great sound, this provides the opportunity for lovers of the water to explore our wonderful island. This includes exploration of the island via boat, Snorkelling, Scuba and wreck diving (rated the best in the world), deep sea fishing, sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding and paddle boarding at night with under lit paddleboards, jet skis etc.

How does it all link in with the America’s Cup?

America’s Cup will be raced in the Great Sound of Bermuda. Caroline Bay is on the southern border of the race course and is a large peninsula jutting into the great sound, so you are effectively bordering the race course. We are close to the event village and available to travel by water to Hamilton, the Capital of Bermuda. One of the America’s Cup teams, Artemis Racing (Sweden) has its home base at Caroline Bay. It is the largest base of all the teams.

What’s available for owners looking to berth in Caroline Bay?

We have availability to take superyachts at 300’ and smaller boats and tenders. Our Marina construction has just been completed, so there are berths available. This is a full service marina together with full provisioning services.

Furthermore, the development at Caroline Bay will be a Ritz Carlton Reserve. There are currently only 3 worldwide at present and is the premier brand of Ritz Carlton with exemplary rooms and service.

How can they enjoy the destination, and the event?

Bermuda is a wonderful safe place to visit with stunning waters. We have more golf courses (6) per square mile than anywhere else in the world. You can enjoy sightseeing, shopping in Hamilton, we have exclusive arrangements with another resort to enjoy their beaches, restaurants, spa etc.

The America’s Cup event village is nearby. Should you wish to have a Superyacht experience right on the racecourse we have a 157’ Superyacht, the Arabella providing the highest level of service, which is available to our clientele. Additionally, there will be evening events available on her as well.

Furthermore we have events planned here for June 1, 2017 and June 14, 2017 (golf) which will be promoted to other superyacht owners. The event village is a must see and we can assist in getting our clientele passes to the village or upgraded experiences.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Caroline Bay Marina will take place on May 22nd, with The America's Cup running from May 26th welcoming superyachts, owners and charter clients from across the world; not to mention spectators on the shore and at homes everywhere.