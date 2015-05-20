A family-orientated yacht, her current owner is looking to move on to a larger vessel, and is subsequently looking for a new owner for this never-before-chartered Westport 130 motor yacht.

Built for the idyllic waters of the Bahamas with a draft of 2.29 metres and an overall length of 40 metres, Gene Machine is the perfect island cruiser with an all-American construction background.

Gene Machine proved herself as an excellent family cruiser over the course of her single ownership and has been maintained to an impeccable standard, and thanks to her interior design (which was also created by the in-house design team at Westport), this pedigree yacht offers a warm atmosphere full of rich woods and soft white furnishings.

“Gene Machine is an attractive purchase for a potential buyer having just completed her yearly yard maintenance including bottom painting, all systems and machinery serviced, complete exterior detailing along with all machinery areas," explains Wayne Cannava. "She has also just completed her annual ABS hull and machinery surveys, which means she's ready for summer cruising."

"What makes Gene Machine different is the fact that the owner has prepped the boat to withstand a rigid buyer’s survey, as well as removing all personal items and has made the yacht available 24/7 for potential buyers to preview her. Her owner wants Gene Machine to be the next 40M Westport sold."

Her layout offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 cabins, with space on deck for both entertaining and relaxing in the sun as the waves roll past. Gene Machine’s top speed of 22 knots also generates a feeling of sportiness for those who desire pace, while the stability of the boat keeps the comfort of on board living to a maximum no matter the ocean environment.

Family fun on an all-American island cruiser born for the Bahamas, East Coast and the Caribbean is the ethos of Gene Machine and the DNA of a truly understated vessel. Westport’s dedication to flawless construction is embedded in the yacht and her brokers at Gilman Yachts have taken on a vessel which, given the current market, will not be available for long.

Gene Machine is available at an asking price of $15,995,000 through Wayne Cannava at Gilman Yachts, click here to find out more.