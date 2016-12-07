Sat atop the sundeck of the Amels superyacht Gene Machine is a static bicycle, but this isn’t just any exercise bike. This machine provides the world’s first chance for a team of 12 to cycle over the Atlantic.

The cause-with-a-view matches the exact distance M/Y Gene Machine will be crossing, covering 4736 nautical miles (or 8771km) in 17 days.

This means each man and woman of the 12 crew on board will need to cycle an average of 516km per day or 21.5km per hour, 24 hours a day. But, with a goal of £20,000 matching £2 per kilometre, the team is already well on their way.

The cause and creativity behind the crew’s mission is gathering pace across the world, with CNN International and countless sites spreading awareness. For more information or to help the crew, click here or follow the team on instagram @mygenemachine.