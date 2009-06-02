Big Aron is a towering 46.6 metre, 5-deck vessel led by Captain William Kaye with an incredible amount of exterior deck space as well as interior volume. The main salon and dining room are on the main deck, the galley lies forward and the sky lounge rests on the bridge deck. The bridge deck aft boasts a Brazilian charcoal barbeque while the sundeck offers a bar and sunning area as well as a massive 12 cubic metre plunge pool and unparalleled 360 degree views. Big Aron accommodates 10 guests in five beautifully appointed staterooms each with en-suite bathrooms, while the immense master suite is situated on the upper deck with a walk-in wardrobe and adjoining office and lounge. Big Aron is available for summer 2009 charter in the Med.: those interested should contact Camper & Nicholson, London on +44 (0)20 7009 1950 or at [email protected]

Big City is a majestic 42.97 metre super yacht in every way: delivered earlier this year and with a deep blue hull and gleaming white superstructure, she is a classically beautiful vessel. Built by Trinity Yachts and with interiors by Patrick Knowles, Big City is the epitome of luxury. She offers an abundance of deck space: from the patio forward of the Portugese bridge which features two large sunpads and a settee to the large sundeck with its large forward Jacuzzi, wet bar with stools and barbecue. Captained by Barry Bramhill, Big City cruises at 14 knots and is equipped with Quantum's Zero Speed Stabilizers for comfort at high speeds. She carries water skis, boards, snorkelling gear and assorted beach toys as well as two tenders. Big City sleeps 10 in 5 staterooms and is based in Antibes, where she is available to cruise the Med.: those interested should contact Terry Hines of International Yacht Collection on +1 (954) 850 4271 or at [email protected]

Haida G is as traditional a super yacht as they come and is touted as one of the most beautiful charter yachts in the world. Run by a fantastic crew, this magnificent 71 metre motor yacht is entirely reminiscent of the 1920's and 1930's, considered the golden era of private yachting. Though she's maintained her classic style, Haida G is equipped with the latest in sound, entertainment and communication systems technology. Boasting a cosy library equipped with computer games, a private salon which opens onto the boat deck as well as a larger main salon, Haida G is great for families. There is a formal dining room on the forward main deck, while the main aft deck features a protected alfresco dining area as well as a sundeck for lounging or relaxing in the Jacuzzi. A true delight: those interested should contact Tim Clark at Ocean Independence on +44 1273 831010 or at [email protected]

Mondango, a 52 metre sailing ketch built by New Zealand's Alloy Yachts, is run by Captain Marc and a lively upbeat crew. Boasting a fresh, modern interior by Reymond Langton, Mondango offers luxury accommodation for up to 10 guests. The interiors are in light grain English white oak with trims of chocolate leather, while the salon furniture is a combination of Macassar wood, soft fabrics and leather. Accommodations comprise a full beam Owner's stateroom, two VIP cabins and two twin-berthed guest cabins. Mondango is available for summer 2009 charter in the West and East Med: those interested should contact Gayle Patterson of Edmiston, Monaco on +377 93 30 54 44 or at [email protected]

43 metre Sea Dream offers comfort, space and classic style in a luxurious service-driven atmosphere manned by a friendly crew of 10. Able to cross the Atlantic and back, Sea Dream is a hard-working super yacht perfect for those with big goals in mind. Perfect for entertaining, the upper aft deck dining table seats 16 and is a great place to enjoy a delicious dinner under the stars prepared by chef Luke Alkemade or enjoy a movie on the 50' plasma screen as you lounge on the surrounding outdoor furniture. Boasting five cabins, Sea Dream offers every guest an audio/video system and there is also an extensive library. Those interested should contact Burgess at www.burgessyachts.com