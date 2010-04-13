According to Marine and Yacht Management the conversion project can be turned into a superyacht quickly and cost effectively. By using the vessel's original structure and elements, a good conversion project can be a cost effective way to become a superyacht owner.

Originally developed by Marine and Yacht Management and Anders Design for a Russian owner, the superyacht conversion Geo 52 offers a long and comfortable cruise with total independence whilst at sea. Superyacht Geo 52 will hold freezers, storage and a massive tank capacity allowing for comfortable long haul trips with minimal need to dock for months.

Powered by dual 1,750hp Caterpillar 3512 engines, Geo 52 will travel at a cruising speed of 15 knots and with her large tank capacity, alongside plans for an ice classed hull, the Geo 52 will be able to journey anywhere.

The exterior styling of the yacht will make the most of unconventional lines with a focus on luxury and function. The Conversion of Geo 52 will present her with an interior that will leave no detail left behind, creating a feeling of pure comfort and style.