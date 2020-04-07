Germania Nova is a replica of the original vessel ‘Germania’, launched in 1908 by Galician shipyard Factoria Naval de Marin. Nova has retained all the authenticity of Germania whilst also being upgraded to adhere to modern standards of luxury and performance. These upgrades include a motor, generator and air conditioning to ensure that she that ensure she realises her enormous charter potential.

The spacious external decks provide ample opportunity for guests to get close to the action at sea, while a recent refit has benefitted the welcoming interiors. There is a total of five guest cabins onboard, including one master cabin, and all come complete with ensuite bathroom. A large saloon provides a perfect area for lounging in comfort, while a bridge area holds all necessary radio and navigation equipment.

The classic Spanish sailing yacht was sold in November 2018 and returns to the market to join Bernard Gallay’s impressive fleet. Germania Nova is not the only classic replica available through the Montpellier-based brokerage. 49.50m Eleonora, based on the 1910 yacht Westward, is also listed for sale. Bernard Gallay himself told Superyachts.com of his desire to build his company’s arsenal of Cas back in 2019, and the addition of Germania Nova is a sign of great progress.

Germania Nova guarantees its owner a true sailing experience along with a little piece of history. Available through a brokerage with such a fine track record handling sailing vessels, Germania Nova also brings reassurance in terms of a return on investment thanks to her strong background as a charter yacht.