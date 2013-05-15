The G180F is designed to combine high efficiency with sports-yacht performance and compliant with class requirements for yachts under 500GT.

“We transformed Ghost Yachts’ objectives into a low weight, efficient hull with optimal propulsion layout,” explains Francis Gumbs of De Voogt Naval Architects. “This results in performance normally only achieved on superyachts with significantly larger engine installations.”

The uncluttered and dynamic appearance of the tri-deck G180F is characterized by sharp lines and angled surfaces which are carefully sculpted by Stefano Carugno of design partner Gloss design. The uncluttered theme continues in the refined and well-appointed interior. The general arrangement shows an efficient combination of generous guest amenities and optimised crew logistics ensuring a smooth onboard operation.

“The development of the Ghost G180F was an extensive and demanding task,” adds Bjorn Moonen of Ghost Yachts. “Given her size, volumetric limitations and low weight we were exploring unchartered territory. We managed to create a yacht that has personality, is entertaining but also takes the environment and total cost of ownership into consideration. We made an ambitious, super-sleek and sophisticated superyacht that will certainly claim its own spot in the industry.”

Alberto Vismara of Undicimetriquadri created a sophisticated and minimalistic concept interior design that continues the language of the exterior design in a compelling way. The clear lines of the styling are mixed with a rich variety of materials like semiprecious gemstone, liquid metal panelling and aluminium panels which reflect the yacht’s core material.