The NPe75 was designed with the inspiration of combining yacht design and aviation in one package, allowing for the safety aspects required to land and store a helicopter aboard a superyacht. A second helipad located forward was placed on the bow of the yacht; however it was removed in the early stages of design due to the amount of movement the bow area of any vessel experiences.

With increasing regulations regarding helicopter integration, Gian Paolo Nari is using this project as a conduit for clients to interpret these regulations prior to the build phase.

This impressive explorer yacht was originally drawn up to be 85 metres but was brought down to 75 metres in order to overcome docking problems yachts of that size experience.

The NPe75 has undergone a number of changes, but the design ethic remains the same; a simple, safe and modern explorer yacht with an aggressive profile and three decks dedicated to guests. Outside, the upper deck features a giant swimming pool with sun-beds and a bar area with incredible views.

This could be one of the finest explorer yachts of her size, with a entire range of amenities such as a panoramic gym, spa facilities and an arsenal of water toys for a luxurious journey into the unknown.