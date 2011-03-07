Having produced collaboration designs with legendary shipyards such as Fincantieri and Benetti Yachts, Gian Paolo Nari has unveiled a new concept in order to introduce a contemporary take on the modern explorer yacht, without straying too far from tradition.

The NP55 was designed to navigate the world’s oceans with ease, comfort and style – offering all the features and amenities for the ultimate long-range cruise, what ever the owner’s preferance.

Gian Paolo Nari commented on the explorer design, “The NP55 is a megayacht with an essential, simple and neat exterior layout. A modern concept, but most of all, an immediatley understandable boat ... The NP55's basic study and idea are easy to guess: it’s a modern expedition yacht, with a vintage and quite military layout, created for maximum comfort and safety on board for long range cruises. The main target has been to give a clear styling feature, making her instantly recognisable.”

Responsible for both the interior and exterior design, Gian Paolo Nari created spacious living areas throughout the superyacht design, adding a 9.5m beam and a number of well laid-out areas.

This sturdy steel vessel perfectly balances performance with comfort and style; capable of travelling up to 5,000nm at a speed of 11.5 knots through twin 3512B DITA Caterpillar engines.

After witnessing a string of overly futuristic designs hit the market, Gian Paolo Nari worked toward creating a new form of explorer yacht which was in keeping with the established values of yacht design, adding, “The NP55 was born with clear and innovative design, but at the same time it tries to be not so far from the yachting tradition.”

Her well appointed layout includes large open and covered deck spaces for entertaining, a sundeck capable of carrying a large helicopter, well-sized lounges, a bar, dining area with direct service from the galley and two Jacuzzis.

The yacht is capable of accommodating 12 guests in five staterooms alongside a spacious owner’s suite.