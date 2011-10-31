Perini Navi brought a showcase of stunning yachts to Monaco which enforced their position as the leading sailing yacht builders throughout Europe; however, we asked what Giancarlo Ragnetti expected to achieve from the show and how he was implementing his fleet into America.

“This is a very important boat show for us because it’s probably the biggest in all the world and it’s the last one of the year,” explains Giancarlo. “The market for the states is for the motor yacht … we have the motor yacht and the sailing yacht, we started with sailing yacht in 1982, and we started with motor yachts three years ago; but sailing yachts are something which will help us through the difficult moments.”

When asked about the expansion of the Picchiotti Vitruvius motor yacht series into the United States, Giancarlo stated, “The best way is to find one owner which will give us the boat to introduce into Fort Lauderdale, which is the only way you can introduce Europe product in the best way.”

Perini Navi has introduced the established showcase of stylish superyachts, consisting of Felicita West, P2 and Antara, against the somewhat eventful backdrop of the 2011 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.