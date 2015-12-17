The Gibbs High Speed Amphibian (HSA) technology has led to the creation of two unique products - the Quadski and the Quadski XL - that redefine the ideas of freedom, flexibility and fun. The Quadski ushers in a new era of thrilling, go-anywhere recreation.

A true amphibian by nature, the Quadski is equally agile on water as it is on land. All it takes is a simple touch to go from trail to water, allowing you to master terrain such as the islands of the Bahamas.

The unique and exhilarating experience of riding the Quadski came from a vision of adventure, created by Gibbs Sports Amphibians. Capable of speeds of up to 45mph on both land and water, the Quadski delivers spirited and stable performance from trailhead to beachhead.