We sat down with Ginger Hornaday, Sales and Marketing Manager for the Miami Mega Yacht Club at the 2013 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, to find out more about this nascent business.

"It’s quite an interesting project because rarely do we have covered slips and facilities like this in Florida and it’s very exciting,” she began by telling us.

“We have come into a development phase with this property wherey we can expand its existing slips and create a more ‘yacht club’ feel. Iit’s not easy to develop marinas in Florida, or other parts of the country or the world, but we have an existing facility on 9.5 acres and we have now obtained 55 slip licenses so we’re really excited to take this existing facility to another level.”

So what does she think yacht owners will be expecting from this new development?

“Owners would be expecting a safe and secure environment, that’s always number one,” she said, “and with a covered slip there’s also quite nice savings on the fees and maintenance.

“But what we thought was more unusual was a yacht club atmosphere. We’ll have a full yacht club with all facilities and amenities, such as a pool, a fitness centre and a business centre.

“Also we’ve found especially in Miami and South Florida a lot of the clients have multiple vehicles, so we’ve created a temporary garage and storage facility on the first floor and then we’ve taken the second floor and created a captain’s quarters. No expense spared!”

You can watch the full video interview with Ginger Hornaday above this article.