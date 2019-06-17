“Metis was started as an on-spec build by Benetti Yachts,” begins Giorgio, “I was asked to create elegant styling that would appeal to experienced yachtsmen.” The project was a collaborative effort between Giorgio’s team, the owner, and brokerage Yacht Moments, to achieve a yacht of extensive customization - the top level gym and observation deck is particularly unique.

Metis’ layout consists of large main deck and upper deck aft lounges, a central helix staircase and elevator to all decks. The upper deck forward is occupied by the owner's suite, with a panoramic terrace in the bow area and touch and go heli pad functionality. A floating staircase, meanwhile, ascends to a stunning top deck, whilst a tender garage in the bow area leaves room for a 100+ sqm beach club.

“Metis is a perfect example of what a 60+ meter yacht can be when it comes to elegant, non-aggressive styling,” says Giorgio, “Her volumes flow from bow to stern, with curves that create an instantly recognizable personality.”

Giorgio insists, however, that his firm does not have an in-house style; his clients deserve to know that when they invest capital into the creation of a personal dream, the designer’s commitment is to their vision. “That said, I can trace a line of coherency between Metis and other designs of ours,” says Giorgio, “We always aim at balancing the exterior volumes with careful use of fulls and hollows. We like to create yachts that have accurately studied proportions.”

Giorgio Cassetta Design also refuses to pigeonhole itself when it comes to size, with a history of designing yachts ranging from 8 to 100m+. Giorgio elaborates on the difference between working on larger and smaller builds: “Yachts less than 24m are often important investments for the build shipyards, and the design needs to fit flawlessly in the shipyard's vision and build philosophy,” he says.

“Designs between 24 and 50m are mostly market driven. There is always strong competition from reputable designers and brands,” the designer continues, “Further, the expectations for high volume issue a great challenge when laying out the spaces on board. There is an intrinsic lack of space compared to the clients' expectations.”

Working on a 50+m project, Giorgio explains, shifts focus to the onboard experience, with most of these designs custom built for a single person. “The approach one takes must be oriented towards fine tuning all functionality and ergonomics. The quality of life on board for both guests and crew must be second to none,” he says.

It is clear that Giorgio’s approach to design is wide ranging and multi-faceted. From small builds, to formidable 63m builds such as Metis, the designer is committed to meticulously realising the vision of the client.