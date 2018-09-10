The new CEO will assume all global executive responsibility for Nautor Swan’s activities and companies and will be supported by vice president Enrico Chieffi. Pomati’s extensive experience in the automotive sector with the Pirelli Group has resulted in refined expertise in international strategic vision and organisation.

“I am delighted to join Nautor’s Swan,” explains Pomati. “Swan has been my reference point in the sailing world for a very long time. It is an iconic brand with unparalleled worldwide respect and credibility built over 52 years of product excellence. I will bring with me a forensic attention to product detail inspired by a desire to deliver on our clients’ needs. Innovation, technology, quality and reliability will continue to be at the forefront of our vision.”



“We offer a warm welcome to Giovanni Pomati,” says Leonardo Ferragamo, president of Nautor’s Swan Group. “We have a lot of confidence in his entry into Nautor’s Swan to implement the ambition, vision and strategy of our Group and to develop its potential. Today, our company is focused on exciting and challenging objectives such as the complete renewal of the product lines, the development of the worldwide brand representation, the re-engineering of the manufacturing footprint and the efficiency of the overall group organisation.”

Nautor’s Swan will be at Cannes Yachting Festival from the 11th to the 14th September 2018 where the Swan 78 will have her global debut. The builder will also attend Monaco Yacht Show from 26th to 29th September 2018 where Swan 115 Odin will have her worldwide premiere.