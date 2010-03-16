“This makes Gladius the real opportunity of the pre-season,” says Matt Albert, one of two YPI Brokers now acting for her sale. “All warranty works have been completed. She is in absolute immaculate condition. Whoever buys her now can expect to be able to take her out for some early cruising this season.”

Motor yacht Gladius was built in 2007 by Cantieri di Pisa, who are also responsible for her sleek exterior design. Built for an experienced yachtsman, Gladius has ABS classification and is fully MCA compliant. The superyacht is already a very successful and respected Charter yacht.

Gladius can sleep up to 12 guests in her Carlo Paladini designed interior. Accommodation comprises a master suite, two doubles and two twin cabins along with two Pullman berths.

Motor yacht Gladius enjoys a top speed of 26 knots and a range of 700 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 21 knots. Amongst her many features she has stabilisers at anchor and a huge hydraulic garage door that transforms into a swim platform.

“It is like being able to buy a brand new Cantieri di Pisa but at a significantly discounted price” adds YPI Broker, Mike Rich, Matt’s colleague on the sale. “The Owner is taking delivery of a new Pisa Akhir this Summer…so now would really be the perfect moment for someone to buy her."



Superyacht Gladius was previously marketed at EUR€11.5 million and is now listed with a new asking price of EUR€9.9 million.