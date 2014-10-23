“The perfect owner would have a zest for adventure and maybe tired of sitting around Antibes and Monaco,” Ann Casebourne says. “She needs someone who is looking for a turnkey yacht to go a bit farther than the norm in safety and comfort. Interest in expedition yachts is picking up, and she’s ready to go right now.”

Her previous owners kept her in the kind of condition that you’d want if you were somewhere off the coast of Alaska or Antarctica. “She has never been chartered, and she’s had excellent owners with no expense spared,” says Ann Casebourne owner of Yacht Connection Ltd., which has listed Dione Sky for sale on the brokerage market.

Dione Sky is under the Yacht Connections banner and listed for an asking price of $13,000,000 US or €10,000,000 Euro.