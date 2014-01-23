Taking place just before the official launch of the 2014 Top 100 Forecast pages, journalists from over 40 major broadcast, online and print publications such as CNBC, The BBC, The Financial Times, The Telegraph, Bloomberg, The Guardian, Tatler, Conde Nast Traveller, Der Spiegel, Yachts International, Spear's Wealth Management, Arabian Knights and China Daily joined Superyachts.com & Y.CO for an exclusive interview schedule with the individual heads of the large yacht industry.

Owners and CEOs of world renowned shipyards Lürssen Yachts, Feadship, Oceanco, Fincantieri, Perini Navi, Blohm + Voss, Nobiskrug and CRN - alongside revered designers Espen Oeino, Ken Freivokh, Nauta Yachts and international brokerage house Y.CO - all welcomed press to their workshops in an attempt to answer questions surrounding the construction and design of the largest yachts in the world; ultimately highlighting where the industry will head over the course of the future.

The construction of one yacht in the Top 100 provides hundreds of skilled craftsmen with thousands of hours of employment, and continues to provide to local economies across it’s career on the water.

With this in mind, Superyachts.com and Y.CO hosted the first superyacht industry Press Workshop in London to help build bridges with global press and further the message of the economical benefits of large yacht construction; alongside a myriad other messages. For more information on the Press Workshop Day, watch the above video.