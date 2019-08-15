With 14 offices worldwide, Burgess comprehensive services for all superyachts over 40m, from charter and sales representation to managing new constructions. So such an impressive sale as Honor cannot be surprising considering the unique global positioning of Burgess.

Honor joined the brokerage market on 26th July, with Burgess acting as Worldwide Central Agents for her sale. Commenting on the success, Burgess’ Head of Sales Richard Lambert said “we are proud to see the Dubai team working in conjunction with their global counterparts to produce such an excellent result: a deal transacted after the yacht was on the market for only 20 days”.

Completed in 2012, Honor was listed on the market for 48,000,000 EUR, and it is easy to see why she attracted such swift attention. The 72.6 metre superyacht accommodates 14 guests in 7 cabins, all with exuberant luxury. She offers everything an owner and their guests could dream for, including a full beam spa and beach club. With both interior and exterior design by H2, her light spaces and natural fabrics create a welcoming atmosphere.

Jonathan Hind, Managing Director of Burgess in Dubai, reflected on the significance of the sale. “We are thrilled for both seller and buyer with this Landmark swift transaction,” said Hind. “Adding to the company’s exceptional market performance this year, the sale of Honor is an excellent example of the unrivalled reach and agility of Burgess’ global network, experience, expertise and teamwork.”

The sale of Honor was preceded by another headline grabbing Burgess-orchestrated deal. 78.4m yacht Eminence was recently sold by the brokerage after just four months on the market, and she became the third high-profile sale by Burgess within a week.

With Honor now with her new owner, Burgess continues to work on what has been a significant year, and their sales listings includes the magnificent 73 metre Feadship yacht Hasna.