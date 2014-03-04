Achieving excellent results in all of her tests, such as range, maximum speed, fuel and power consumption, her quietness and lack of vibration were the real stand-out achievements on board.

Grace E has a different diesel-electric propulsion system compared to her predecessors Exuma and Galileo G, an advanced system that runs on two Azipods, electronically activated propellors mounted on a guidable support.

Yacht captain Eddie Cooney commented, “Recent sea trials have confirmed that the use of electrical Azipods for the propulsion of Grace E has made for exceptional quietness and comfort while navigating. This result is due to the fact that the yacht does not have traditional shafts but a system that does not create propeller noise. There is little evidence that the boat is underway unless you are looking out the windows and actually witnessing the changing landscape. We expect that this will be a very much appreciated asset to guests cruising aboard.”

Even tests on her Dynamic Positioning system have confirmed that the yacht can maintain her position on the water even in rough conditions.

Ideal for cruising on the high seas, Grace E has exterior spaces spread over five decks. The upper deck, or Wellness Deck, is entirely dedicated to healthy living with a gym, sauna and hydrotherapy equipment. The interiors, designed by Remi Tessier, are elegant with strong contemporary accents.