Organisers of the Monaco Yacht Show heralded this year’s edition of the event to be yet another busy year with new initiatives to spark new deals. Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the event, commented: “We are truly aware the MYS has become an event that many yacht companies can’t afford to miss out. Our role is to offer the best working and exhibiting conditions to all participants, so that they only have to focus on their main goal when attending the event: making business. It’s a one-year organisation to deliver such a worldwide event; we have set up collaborations with top-quality service suppliers to fulfil the demanding expectations of the exhibitors and visitors. They must feel at the right place with the right people to develop their business”.

So in coordination with the MYS organisers, the brokers and shipyards will unveil their most recent and spectacular superyachts, clearly aiming at presenting their best offering to convince new buyers.

As the clients are less pressured to buy, and feel they have more time to compare to get the right yacht at the right price, it’s definitely the time to buy.

“Wealthy people are still there, and there is still a very good market for those who want to have a boat quickly,” comments Fabio Ermetto, Sales and Marketing Director at Heesen Yachts. “Smart clients with experience know that even with a custom build they have to wait three or four years, so this is a good moment to bite. Just like in a real estate market, if you have cash, you should be buying now. Because it’s likely that in two or three years you’re not going to see these prices anymore”.

The 100 superyachts, ranging from 25 to 90 meters in length (with an average size of 46m LOA), will be docked at Port Hercules on September 19th, and with around 40 new builds unveiled in their world debut, there is something very exciting about this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.