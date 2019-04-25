Externally, Important Business cuts a chic, and distinctly European, silhouette, whilst her interior showcases space in an optimised manner. Her arrangement is family friendly, able to accommodate 10 guests across 4 comfortable cabins - a full-beam master cabin with a stately feel, especially, is a highlight, whilst a VIP and two twins are equally welcoming.

The rest of her indoor space features a classically modern style. An expanse of warm woods and red leathers converge to create a cosy ambience, whilst the lengthy main saloon is lined with tall windows to maximise light inside.

Impressive Business also lives up to her name in terms of the facilities and amenities on offer. Plush seating, an entertainment system and a separate space for formal dining designate her as a yacht that is perfect for socialising and relaxation.

Leading out from the main saloon, the aft deck provides a space for al fresco dining and sofa seating. The upper deck, meanwhile, is a relaxation hub with a jacuzzi, sun pads and a dining table. Finally, steps from the main deck access a wide transom that serves as a swim platform, ensuring that lovers of the ocean have a direct and easy connection to the sea - something that comes in useful when you consider Important Business’ collection of toys and 4.2m Avon tender.

This powerful little yacht is also a specimen of considerable capability, with twin Caterpillar 1350HP engines propelling her to cruising speeds of 22 knots and a top speed of 24 knots.

We hope Important Business' new owners enjoy a summer of cruising on board with ease, sophistication and privacy.