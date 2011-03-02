This momentous meeting was held with the objective to review construction proposals prepared by designated design and technical teams for the world’s largest sailing yacht project, Dream Symphony.

Since her inception, Dream Symphony has surpassed expectations in wind tunnel tests and has received approval to integrate the exciting and unique concept features developed by the design team under the direction of Valeriey Stepanenko.

Following the meeting, Dream Symphony has now received the full go ahead for construction with her builders, Dream Ship Victory. The facilities in Turkey will be ready to start laying up the hull during the summer of this year with the plan to launch the sea-faring giant around 2016.

This sleek and graceful styling has been created by the Freivokh Design team, offering an incredible aesthetic in addition the unique wood building technology proposed by Dykstra & Partners. The project will boast excellent green credentials alongside using carefully selected tropical woods to create a totally renewable source for construction.

Once released, this revolutionary 141m sailing yacht will be the largest of its kind. We look forward to bringing you all the updates in regards to where Dream Victory sits in the future Top 100.