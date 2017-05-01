“Exciting times lie ahead for Hill Robinson USA,” explains Barrett Wright, President of Hill Robinson USA, “with our growing and very productive working relationship with Rybovich.”

Opening an office on site at the Rybovich shipyard has sparked a new partnership with the US refit experts, currently servicing around 300 yachts annually.

“Becoming the first yacht management company on site at this important locations, this is a huge opportunity for us to grow our full services portfolio from refit project management, technical consultancy, compliance, crew placement to full yacht management,” adds Chris Wright.

“What better place for Hill Robinson to be, than in the centre of a high profile and expanding shipyard with a steady turnover of vessels in the Palm Beach yard and in the local marinas,” continues Wright. “Setting up shop within the Rybovich facility will in turn increase the customer base both in size and capacity and subsequently provide growth opportunities for Hill Robinson in the refit and superyacht repair market.”

Located at one of the key hubs of yachting in Florida, the Hill Robinson office in Palm Beach is a result of the rapidly growing industry, the expanding demand and the constant spotlight on American yacht ownership.