The project is the brainchild of yacht designer Aldo Manna, with the full support of the Antonini family and a planned investment fund of over 10 million euros.

The new brand launch is bolstered by three pillars of strength: Manna’s depth of experience in the superyachting world, the entrepreneurial expertise of the Antonini family, and the strategic primacy of the Cantiere Navale Marina di Pertusola shipyard on the Gulf of La Spezia – a global epicentre for superyacht manufacturing.

The shipyard will also be staffed with a team of world experts in the superyachting field, all based in La Spezia.

Antonini Navi aims to harmonise the world-class marine services already in operation by Gruppo Antonini with an all-round market offering, from construction of custom yachts up to 70 metres to a breadth of services ranging from refitting, after-sales and berthing. It will also continue to build for third parties, an established service by the brand already in operation for a number of years.

As well as custom build, the project also aims to bring the Crossover model range to the world superyacht fleet; a line of yachts from 30-50 metres penned by industry-renowned architect Fulvio de Simoni. The name speaks true to the line’s innovative and cross-market appeal.

“Antonini Navi is a dream that has always been dear to our family,” explains Simone Antonini, Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Antonini Navi. “In the 1980s, our grandfather Walter, who founded the business, recognised the enormous potential of the Pertusola site as a hub for yachting and related services. That is why we were so enthusiastic about Aldo’s proposal to set up Antonini Navi together.”

Aldo Manna, Antonini Navi creator and partner, comments, “This is a great project with solid foundations: the Antonini family still runs the industrial group that bears its name as a ‘family business’, in which personal, human relationships are always the true cornerstone of the business model. Now more than ever, clients feel the need to deal directly with the owners of a shipyard and not just with investment fund managers.”