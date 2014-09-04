Her design is nothing short of contemporary and spacious. Her main deck features an al fresco dining area next to the main salon. She also has a professional galley which can be opened up or closed off from view depending on the social setting. The master cabin is sited on the main deck ahead of the raised pilothouse. The lower deck accommodates the owner’s party of up to 8 guests in 4 comfortable staterooms including 2 VIP cabins and 2 guest cabins. She also has accomodation for up to 3 crew members.

Powered by 3 Volvo Penta (IPS-1200) 900hp diesel engines, MY “The Next Episode” is capable of a 25 knots top speed. A fuel tank capacity of 11,500 litres (diesel), and fresh water tank capacity of 2000 litres, ensures that this yacht has a good cruising range.

One of the salient features of the 27m vessel is its extraordinary sound system. Integrated into the design, the main salon is equipped with six surround speakers and two sub-woofers with colossal output capacities. The Fohhn surround speakers have a maximum power rating of 600 watts each. These in combination with the two 800 watt sub-woofers allow the system to produce an incredibly rich sound. We have integrated the specific acoustic requirements into the interior design at an early phase. The stainless steel CNC-cut grille and the custom finish for the two Fohhn subwoofers fit the interior design perfectly.

The exterior spaces house an additional 4100 watts of nominal speaker capacity with an electronically controlled 21” sub-woofer which is concealed in the fly-bridge. Look for ‘The Next Episode’ at the 2014 Cannes Yachting Festival (formerly known as the Festival de la Plaisance de Cannes), held from the 9th - 14th of September.

After the successful launch of “The Next Episode” Guido de Groot is working on 5 more projects currently under construction at the Wim van der Valk “Continental Yachts” Shipyard. The 37m Continental Trawler Yacht is the largest yacht for the shipyard to date and she will be delivered before the summer of 2015. Construction has also started on a 24m yacht in this new range of displacement and semi displacement trawler yachts. Her comfortable semi displacement aluminium hull will achieve speeds of up to 18 knots.