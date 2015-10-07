We sat down with the company’s eponymous owner, Guido de Groot, at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show, who explained the satisfaction of imparting his knowledge and experience on others.

“We work both directly for shipyards and private clients,” he told us, “so sometimes we have projects where a shipyard asks us to design a completely new line of yachts.

"Since three years we’ve worked with a Dutch shipyard that is new to the superyacht business and we’ve managed in that period to deliver three yachts, the largest one 38 metres and there’s still more to come.

“We are working on a new line of 26 metre yachts that will go all the way again to 40 metres. And I think it’s fantastic, a shipyard that has never built yachts before, to help them and bring them along to a higher level.

“It’s amazing to work with them and we do that as well with some more yards. We’ve also worked with Mulder Shipyard for 17 years and we’ve also seen them growing in the market so it’s nice to be part of helping shipyards to become important.”

You can watch the full video interview with Guido de Groot above this article.