Onboard this project, spacious accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 staterooms with a crew of up to 8 has been created. The distinctive layout features several entertainment zones on the main deck including a large main deck salon aft, and a large dining room fore.

Amidships, is an ample galley with an adjacent lounge area featuring a bar and games table. On the bridge deck one will find a large family lounge accompanied by an additional stateroom, office and children’s cabin. The upper aft deck features generous outdoor space for sunbathing with multiple loungers.

Guido de Groot Design was also commissioned to design the new Continental Trawler 2800 as part of the Van Der Valk Continental Trawler range.

The powerful hull lines of the trawler design accentuate an elegant raised pilot-house which proves popular for this sector of yachts ranging between 24 and 37 metres in length.

Though a raised pilot-house does reduce some guest space on the main deck, it allows for a panoramic wheelhouse with better helm visibility for the captain and guests, as well as a forward main-deck owner’s stateroom with large windows.

The main deck features a generous salon and dining area for eight guests. Outdoor living is equally impressive with a large seating section on the wheelhouse deck.

Designed for European and American owners alike, both the Trawler and 45m Motor Yacht commissions are outstanding examples of modern design and represent Guido De Groot's designer expertise.