“Sunrise Yachts has changed dramatically because we’ve pretty much doubled in size in terms of construction halls and building areas, and also our personnel has grown exponentially to accommodate all the projects that we’re currently building.”

Sunrise Yachts has 5 projects currently under construction with another new build coming into the order book very soon, sparking an impressive surge in growth over the last year.

To understand more about the new projects under construction at the yard and Sunrise Yachts’ approach to these new superyachts, watch the above video.