Gulf Craft has this week announced its appointment of Abeer Alshaali as Acting Chief Executive Officer, compounding news of the progressive liberalisation of the Middle Eastern region with the Emirates at the helm.

Abeer Alshaali will take the position after almost six years as Executive Management Officer, commenting, “It’s a huge honour for me to take such an important job in a company that has been an integral part of my life since I was young. My objective is to maintain the progress made in recent years and capitalise on substantial growth opportunities in the industry.” Mrs Alshaali holds a Bachelor’s degree from Rice University in Texas, and has already proven herself extremely proficient at Gulf Craft in enacting change in the key areas of company structure and efficiency.

This is not the only organisational shift made by the yard, who has also announced the appointment of Paul Gray as Chief Operating Officer and Nizar Tagi as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr Gray brings with him a wealth of experience in the yachting industry, having worked in a number of other leading shipyards - improving efficiency processes and implementing new business models. Mr Tagi meanwhile comes from a prominent position directing the well-known OneOcean Port Vell and another management position in a Hong-Kong based Italian yard.

The structural changes have been spearheaded by Chairman Mohammed Alshaali, and certainly come as timely after Gulf Craft initiated its debut into the US market at the tail end of last year. The paramount intention by the yard is oriented around future planning, and preparing Gulf Craft for further expansion into new markets.

“The shipyard has to grow efficiently,” stated Mr Alshaali. “Following our debut in the US market late 2019 and our aggressive development plan, we are empowering the shipyard through a team of experts who are able to solidify the new wave of yachting.”