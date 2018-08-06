“We are proud to welcome Bush & Noble into the Gulf Craft network,” says Yeakle. “It is the beginning of yet another exciting new voyage, as we foresee immense growth potential. The Majesty Yachts collection holds its value longer than comparable models and promises next-generation owners many more exciting years of service. Bush & Noble are renowned for their consultancy services along with their impartial guidance to the yacht owners and they are sure to enhance our global presence.”

The appointment of Bush & Noble is said to provide a full marketing and distribution service, which will help to expand and promote the trading of pre-owned Gulf Craft vessels. The Dubai-based firm was co-founded in 2012 by John Bush and Brett Noble, two industry professionals with a combined experience of 30 years. The duo has led their company to international recognition as one of the leading yacht brokerage brands in the Middle East.

John Bush, Co-Founder and Director of Bush & Noble, said of the business venture - “The global yacht industry is projected to reach USD 74.7 billion by 2022, driven by the rising interest in luxury cruising among high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals. This is a fantastic opportunity for Gulf Craft to identify new growth markets for their products. Our new appointment as the used stock dealer will truly support the brand’s growth, and we are very excited about the opportunities ahead.”

With such vast experience of the market and the industry, combined with their passion, means that Bush & Noble were identifiably the best choice for Gulf Craft’s latest venture for the brokerage of its pre-owned yachts.